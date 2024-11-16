  • Menu
KTR, Harish will turn political rivals soon: TPCC Chief

KTR, Harish will turn political rivals soon: TPCC Chief
Hyderabad: Telangana PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has said that BRS working president KT Rama Rao and party senior leader T Harish Rao will turn...

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has said that BRS working president KT Rama Rao and party senior leader T Harish Rao will turn into political rivals soon. Speaking to newsmen at Gandhi Bhavan, the State Congress party head Mahesh Goud said that Harish would not stay in BRS for a long time. KTR and Harish would lock horns as political rivals in the State politics anytime. He hinted that many BRS MLAs and senior party leaders are ready to join the Congress.

The party leaders already held talks and are waiting for the right occasion to incorporate the BRS leaders in the ruling party, he said. Maintaining that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and himself were working in a coordinated manner to strengthen the Congress further, Mahesh Goud said that he would embark on district tours to campaign the government’s achievements and explain the CM's vision to develop the state on the fast track.

