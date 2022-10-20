KTR has the abilities to be CM: Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud said that IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao will be the next Chief Minister of Telangana after the voluntary exit of current Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from the post.

Srinivas Goud said that KTR has all the abilities to become the Chief Minister and the party rank and file is also strongly seeking KTR to assume the post. "First of all, KTR took part in the Telangana agitation actively and fought for the separation. After the formation of the State, he proved that he is an able administrator by taking up various portfolios in the State government.

Whenever KCR refuses to continue the post of Chief Minister, KTR will be only the person from TRS to assume the post and nobody is eligible for the post," Srinivas Goud said.

The excise minister also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for misleading people with false promises in Munugode by-election and dividing them on religious lines.

"BJP leaders are trying to terrorise TRS with the help of investigation agencies, including Enforcement Directorate and CBI. In a bid to win the Munugode by-election, they are also misusing the electoral process with the support of Election Commission of India," he alleged.