Munugodu by-election: BJP leaders are indulging in malicious acts says Talasani

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to win the Munugodu by-election through malicious acts.

He said that the BJP leaders were promising a pension of Rs 3,000 to the people if their party was elected to vote in the by-election. "It is nothing but cheating. The same promise on pensions was made by BJP leaders in Dubbaka and Huzurabad by-elections. However, after winning the elections, they forgot the promise and did not bring a single rupee from the Centre. Now, in a bid to win the election with dubious methods, they are again making the same false promise," Talasani pointed out.

Accusing the saffron party leaders of obstructing the sheep distribution scheme in Munugodu by-election, the Minister said that the scheme has been launched with an aim to uplift the Yadava, Golla and Kuruma families for their economic development. "It is an ongoing process and is no way related to the by-election. However, with the BJP lodging a complaint with the Election Commission of India, the scheme has been temporarily stopped in Munugodu Assembly constituency," he said.

Stating that Telangana is only the State in India to construct double bedroom houses for the poor, Talasani Srinivas Yadav dared BJP leaders to implement such schemes in their party ruling States. "I am ready to offer a resignation for my post if the double bedroom scheme is implemented in the BJP ruled States," the Minister challenged.