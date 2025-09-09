Live
- YSRCP doing dirty tactics to malign govt: TDP
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 09 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- Hope their conscience wakes up: Oppn MPs on Vice-Presidential polls
- VP election: Three parties to abstain from voting, 12 MPs not to cast vote
- PM Modi to meet 11-month-old Neetika, the face of Himachal natural disaster
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- MP govt reshuffles 30 IPS and 14 IAS officers
- Telangana High Court set to deliver verdict on Group 1 exam row
KTR hits back at Jairam Ramesh: “We are A-team of Telangana, not B-team of BJP or Congress
Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Monday strongly countered Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s remarks over political alignments in the...
Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Monday strongly countered Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s remarks over political alignments in the Vice-Presidential election, saying the Congress party’s arrogance and sense of entitlement have been its undoing in national politics.
In a sharp retort to Ramesh’s tweet suggesting that parties abstaining from the poll were indirectly siding with the BJP, KTR said Congress was still trapped in an outdated “either with us or with them” binary.
“Jairam Ji, this sense of entitlement and arrogance is what made Congress fail in contemporary politics. ‘Either you are with us or else you’re with them’ claim is a silly argument posturing as if the nation is bipolar. We are neither B-team of Congress nor B-team of BJP. We are the A-team of Telangana people. Please focus on your own failures and spare us the tantrums,” KTR said.
KTR argued that Congress continues to treat Indian politics as a two-sided battlefield where regional parties are forced into choosing camps. “This approach has already cost them relevance across most states,” he noted.
Making it clear that BRS’ priorities remain rooted in Telangana, KTR said the party’s loyalty lies only with the people of the state. “Our only allegiance is to the people of Telangana. Their welfare, their aspirations and their voice in Delhi is what we represent – not the power games of Delhi-based parties,” he emphasised.
The BRS working president advised Congress leaders to reflect on their declining electoral footprint and governance failures instead of attempting to discredit regional outfits through “false binaries.”