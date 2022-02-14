KTR inaugurates 2BHK houses in Sircilla

TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday inaugurated double bedroom houses in Rajanna-Sircilla district. Telangana government introduced the double bed room housing scheme in 2015 with a view to provide dignity to the poor by providing 100% subsidized housing.

The minister took to Twitter stating that he will be handing over the double bedroom houses to the beneficiaries. "Will be handing over these 2BHK homes built under the #DignityHousing program of #Telangana Govt to the beneficiaries at Mustabad in Siricilla district today A dwelling with 560 SFT and all amenities is provided free of cost to the poor by #KCR Govt," the tweet reads.

After the inaugural event, the minister addressed the public gathering stating that all the welfare schemes and developmental works in the state are being followed by other states in the country. "The 2BHK houses in Telangana is being constructed at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore. The houses are being constructed for the poor in the rural areas regardliess of village or town. The CM has made it clear to give away double bedroom houses to all the poor and the government will keep its word," the minister said.

He added that the construction cost of a house will take Rs 20-25 lakh if it is constructed by a private builder. "The houses are being allocated to the eligible beneficiaries without giving any chance to politics. Since the formation of TRS government, many welfare schemes are introduced. However, some of the opposition parties are still criticising the government," Rama Rao said, questioning if there is any state which is implementing the scheme of its kind.

He also challenged the other parties to show if the schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and KCR kit are being implemented in other state.