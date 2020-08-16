KTR inaugurates Intinta Innovator Exhibition

Hyderabad: Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated the online version of Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2020, which aims at encouraging innovation culture across the State by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC).



With the success of the first-of-its-kind Intinta Innovator Exhibition last year which took place in 33 districts, the cell this year came up with an online version of intinta Innovator Exhibition 2020, in wake of the pandemic.

The campaign received more than 250 entries from all the districts, out of which 65 consciously chosen innovations with strict evaluation parameters made it to the exhibition, which is celebrated as a part of Independence Day celebrations. Addressing the exhibition, IT department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, said "With District Collectors' consistent efforts to scout and present the innovative minds from all sections- school student to an entrepreneur, housewife to a farmer, innovation will continue to be a force of unity every Independence Day."

The exhibition is a part of the larger district-level Independence Day celebrations and aims to build a connection between citizens and innovators.

Innovators from all sectors and categories including rural innovators, school and college student innovators, start-up innovators, and innovators from micro and small-scale industries are part of the exhibition. The exhibition looks at defining the source of innovation that can come from any individual irrespective of the age, place and culture.

CIO of TSIC, Ravi Narayan said that "Intinta Innovator Exhibition is initiated with an aim of making innovation a dinner table conversation in every household across the state of Telangana."