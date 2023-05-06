KTR inaugurates IT Corridor in Mahbubnagar and lays foundation stone for Amara Raja Lithium Battery Company

Telangana Minister of IT and Municipal Administration KTR is visiting Mahabubnagar and as part of it inaugurated the IT Corridor constructed at Divitipalli near the district headquarters along with Minister Srinivas Goud. The MoUs will be signed with representatives of eight companies and will allot the space to the respective companies.

Minister @KTRBRS speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of @AmaraRaja_Group Lithium Ion Battery manufacturing Giga plant in Divitipally, Mahabubnagar https://t.co/ut9RjVyT9J — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 6, 2023

Later, KTR laid foundation stone for the Amararaja Lithium Battery Company, which will be built on about 270 acres at the back of the corridor. After launching several junctions in the district center, the minister will address a public meeting organised on the grounds of the Boys' Junior College. Immediately after the meeting, the foundation stone for the island beautification works to be constructed at the mini tank bund.

