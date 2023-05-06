KTR inaugurates IT Park in Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: K Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries and MAUD inaugurated the prestigiously constructed IT Park in an extent of 400 acres and laid foundation stone for the largest Lithium ion battery manufacturing Park by Amar Raja company near Divitypally village in Mahabubnagar on Saturday.

Earlier KTR inaugurated and laid foundation stone for a 100 feet approach road from NH 44 to the IT park and later inaugurated various Junction beautification works at Ambedkar Chowk, One Town junction and near Boys Jr College junction in the district.

While speaking at a meeting the IT and MAUD minister hailed the hard work being done by Excise minister Dr. V. Srinivas Goud who is striving day and night to transform the lives of people of Palamuru region and doing excellent work changing the complete face of Mahabubnagar district.

He reminded that KCR who had won as MP from Mahabubnagar and achieved new state of Telangana has special love for the people of this land and soon after inauguration of new Dr BR Ambedkar secretariat the chief minister had taken first review on Palamuru Ranga Reddy project.