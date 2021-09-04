KTR Inaugurates Sparsh Hospital: This Hospital Would Serve Terminally ill Cancer Patients

KT Rama Rao Cabinet Minister for IT, E&C, MA &UD and Industries & Commerce Departments, has been also handling matters relating to health, alongside the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, recently, he inaugurated the newly constructed Sparsh hospital building in khajaguda for the cancer patients.

The above hospital would offer's free medical services, and it would be the patient's best friend, who are in the last stage of life. Till now, the services were offered in a rented building and it was guided and led by the Rotary club, situated in Road No. 12, Banjara Hills. Now, these services would be offered in the new building in khajaguda.

The Sparsh hospital building has been constructed in an acre area, in Khajaguda. The above land was leased by the government for about 33 years. This hospital would be offering free medical care to thousands of cancer care patients who are verge of death.

This is a state of an art building, which has nearing to 82 beds having complete facilities. Especially for children, nearing to 10 beds has been set up. This hospital would be attracting large number of patients from Andhra Pradhesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharastra and Karnatka