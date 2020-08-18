KTR inspects Coronavirus ward in Warangal's MGM Hospital

Warangal: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said that an additional ward with 150 beds for the coronavirus patients would be set up in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital.

The minister who inspected the Covid-19 ward in the MGM Hospital interacted with the patients. He told them not to lose their confidence as coronavirus is very much treatable. KTR said that the PMSSY super-speciality hospital coming up on the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) campus would start functioning as an exclusive COVID-9 facility.