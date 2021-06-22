KTR inspects development works in Sircilla

Sircilla: IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao inspected the progress of various development works under progress in Sircilla town on Monday.

He inspected the construction of double bedroom houses at Mandepalli village of Thangallapally mandal near Sircilla town and gave several suggestions to the officials. He told the district officials to maintain transparency in selecting the beneficiaries.

'Priority should be given to poorer sections and persons with disabilities. There should be no scope for any irregularities in the beneficiaries' selection. A thorough verification of the list of the beneficiaries should be done before finalising it, 'Rama Rao noted.

KTR informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would hand over the double bedroom houses to the selected beneficiaries, adding that the CM may visit Sircilla by this Dasara festival and special care should be taken to complete all works and facilities at the double bedroom houses complex.

Minister KTR visited the integrated collectorate building and expressed satisfaction at the quality of the works. He told the officials to speed up the beautification works at various development projects that would be inaugurated soon.

He held a meeting with the officials to review works progress and said public welfare was the prime objective for the TRS government and there was no chance for any kind of irregularities and corruption in administration.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, District Collector Krishna Bhaskar, KDCC Bank Chairman Ravinder Rao, ZP Chairperson Aruna and others were present.