KTR inspects Kanti Velugu camp

Siricilla: IT and Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao warmly greeted the elder people who had come to the camps of Kanti Velugu.

On Monday he visited the camp at Veernapalli village in Sircilla district.

On this occasion, he inspected 5 counters and enquired about the progress of the Kanti Velugu programme by communicating with beneficiaries and the medical staff.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister KTR said that the State government has taken up the Kanti Velugu programme as the most ambitious to remove the visual impairments.

He said that people who were suffering from distance and near vision problems are being given free spectacles in the eye camps.

He urged all the people who were 18 years and above aged are required to undergo eye tests to solve eye problems. He dvised local public representatives and all officials to make Kanti Velugu programme successful in entire State.

District Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Zilla Praja Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna Raghava Reddy, State Powerloom Development Corporation Chairman Guduri Praveen, Cess Chairman Chikkala Rama Rao, District Medical Officer Dr Suman Mohan Rao, local representatives and officials participated in the programme.