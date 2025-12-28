KTR invited to int’l innovation summit

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has been invited to participate as guest of honour at the 2nd International JUNICORN & Global Innovation Summit, scheduled to be held in Dubai from January 9 to 11, 2026.

The invitation has been extended by the International Startup Foundation (ISF), a not-for-profit organisation working to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, healthcare, capital investments, agriculture, rural development, women empowerment, and youth leadership.

The global summit is expected to bring together over 100 CXOs from international corporations, venture capitalists and investors, policymakers, startup founders, and young innovators from India and abroad.