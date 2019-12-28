KTR is KCR's successor, will be CM: Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: At a time when there are speculations over who will be K Chandrashekar Rao's successor as the Chief Minister of State, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday stated that Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao would be the successor who will take over the reigns as Chief Minister of the State.

The Minister was replying to a question that Rama Rao was being projected by the party leaders.

Goud said, "after K Chandrashekar Rao, Rama is the leader who has huge popularity, people have confidence in him… he is straight forward and knows what is good for development of the State.

Even a small child can predict that Rama Rao would be the successor."

Goud further said that many foreign delegates meet Rama Rao after meeting K Chandrashekar Rao, so it seems like a natural procedure.

"He has not come for politics he was active in Telangana agitation and worked like a normal party worker. Our party leaders will take a decision on this," said Srinivas Goud.

The Minister alleged that the BJP and Congress were scared of facing municipal elections. He also accused TPCC chief and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy of making false charges on the State Election Commission.

Goud said that instead of speaking against K Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao, the BJP leaders should promise national status to Kaleshwaram project and then fight the municipal polls.

He also demanded that the BJP leaders get national festival status to the much popular Sammakka and Sarakka Jathara noted as Telangana's Kumbhamela.

The Minister ruled out that the party was organising a public meeting against the Centre on Citizenship Amendment Act.

He said, "rumours are spreading that the party is holding protest meeting against Centre on December 30. No one in the party has said that we will hold public meeting, and these are only rumours."