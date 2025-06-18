KTR issues legal notice to Mahesh Goud over phone tapping allegations

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud’s claims of phone tapping, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday issued a legal notice in response.

Rama Rao slammed the Congress government for bringing up the phone tapping issue without any evidence, merely to deflect public attention from its inability to fulfill promises. He said that the Congress government, which failed to implement any of its guarantees since coming to power, was now indulging in theatrics using fabricated issues like phone tapping. Making such disgraceful and unfounded accusations against him and other BRS leaders, without a shred of evidence, is highly condemnable, he said.

KTR demanded that Mahesh Kumar Goud immediately issue an unconditional public apology. He emphasized that as a law-abiding citizen, he has even cooperated with inquiries into politically motivated cases filed against him. He warned that if the Congress continues to ignore its promises like the six guarantees and over 420 poll commitments and resorts to such irresponsible political stunts, it will face severe resistance. He made it clear that BRS cadre would not remain silent if such defamatory statements continue.