KTR lashes out at PM Modi for questioning Telangana's formation

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for questioning the formation of Telangana in Rajya Sabha.

The minister who toured in Rajanna-Sircilla district today has participated in several developmental works. Speaking a meeting, the minister took a jibe at Narendra Modi on his remarks in parliament. He questioned BJP if the party wants to exist in the state for questioning the existance of Telangana state.

"When NITI Aayog recommended the centre to provide Rs 14,000 crores to Mission Bhagiratha and Rs 5,000 crores to Mission Kakatiya, nothing was given to Telangana. They should be ashamed of copying the Mission Bhagiratha scheme and introducing 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme," the minister said, adding that the centre had promised to credit Rs 16 lakh in the bank account of every Indian and asked if anyone in the country has got the money.

He said that the central government is saying 'One Nation.. One Election, One nation...One Ration, One Nation... One Registration' but only one mistake has been made by the people to make BJP emerge victorious in 2014 elections.

The minister also questioned BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay and said if he had spent any money for the development of Vemulawada temple in the past three years. "The government is appealing to the centre to sanction a mega powerloom cluster in Sircilla for the last eight year, however, no funds have been received from the centre so far," Rama Rao said.