KTR launches development works worth Rs 106 crore

Gadwal: K Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Municipal Administration and Urban Development on Tuesday countered BJP State President Bandi Sanjay's claim that central government is giving all necessary funds for irrigation, development and welfare programmes in the State. Refuting at the claim of the BJP leader, KTR challenged that if Bandi Sanjay proved that the central government has really given any additional funds to Telangana then he is ready to resign from his minister post.

KTR slammed Bandi Sanjay that while Telangana state paid Rs. 2.72 lakh crores as taxes to Central government, the central government had just given Rs. 1.42 lakh crores. The Minister said that if Bandi Sanjay proves that the central government had given a single paisa additional to this, he said he is ready to resign from his post.

Earlier K.T.R visited Gadwal district and took part in various development programmes and laid foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital in Market yard at Alampur junction. While speaking on the occasion, KTR said that the government is giving highest priority for healthcare in the State, in addition to giving equal priority for development and welfare of the people of Telangana.

While taking part in the land breaking ceremony for the construction of the hospital, KTR said that the State government had allocated Rs. 21 crores for the construction of the hospital. He said with the setting up of the new hospital with advanced facilities, the people of this region will get better access to high quality medical care at their own place.

Along with KTR, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Excise Minister Dr.Srinivas Goud, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy took part in the inauguration of new parks, kasturiba girls high school, MLA camp office in Alampur, Library and Roads and Buildings Guest house in Gadwal in addition to inauguration roads and other development programmes.

Earlier, KTR was received by Agriculture Minister, Education minister and District collector of Gadwal Valluru Kranthi. And later they drove to Alampur. On the way some BJP activists blocked KTR's convoy however the police thwarted their efforts and arrested the protestors. After receiving some representations from the people, KTR laid foundation for 100-bed hospital in Alampur and later inaugurated newly constructed Kasturiba girls high school and laid foundation for compound wall of MLA camp office with a cost of Rs. 31 lakhs.

Later the Minister inaugurated Gadwal Chennakeshave Sangala park near Jurala project constructed with Rs. 15 crores. While touring the Gadwal district, KTR launched development works including construction of a library, government women's PG College, Hostel, Road Over Bridge (ROB) etc worth Rs. 106 crores and later took part in a public meeting and enumerated various development and welfare programmes of the State government. Slamming the BJP leaders, KTR asked the BJP activist to compare the welfare programmes in BJP ruled States and in Telangana. He said it is because of KCR, that Telangana had achieved many successes in just 7 years of what other government's could not do in 70 years earlier.