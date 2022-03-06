KTR launches e-health profile programme

Sircilla: The State government has launched a pilot e-health profile programme to digitise the health information of everyone and integrate the health details comprehensively, IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said.

On Saturday, the Minister launched the e-health profile programme at the Government Area Hospital at Tippapur, Vemulawada town. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that blood samples of every person above the age of 18 years in the district would be collected and sent to the Diagnosis Centre.

After that the samples would be stored in the lab and their complete health details would be stored online and a digital card would be handed over to inform them of health problems and details. Around 4. 22 lakh people over 18 years of age have been identified in the district.

Around 220 teams in the district would be involved in the programme and collect blood samples from everyone in the next 60 days. The teams would visit each house and collect samples from 40 people a day and each team would have two ASHAs and one ANM, Rama Rao said.

If anyone goes to any hospital with an illness in the future, the digital card would help to diagnose health problems and provide medical services. By making a health record, a person need not undergo all kinds of tests and it would save time and valuable lives in emergency cases.

It would be easier to go to any hospital and get treatment if one has a health card. After the completion of the pilot project in Rajanna Sircilla and Mulugu districts, the programme would be launched in all the districts and health cards would be issued to all, the minister informed.

He said there would be a scope for setting up specialised hospitals in areas with a large number of people with certain diseases. Before formation of Telangana there was no ICU in the government hospital in the district and the State government was acting with foresight in the matters of education and health

There were currently three CT scan centers available in the district. A palliative care unit has been set up for those nearing death. The work which could not be done in the past 70 years was done in the past 7 years.

Steps were being taken to build a stadium in the town and to construct a building in the name of poet, writer C Naranyana Reddy at a cost of Rs 3 crore, Rama Rao informed.

He inaugurated a new 15-bed pediatric ward, a palliative care centre, a CT scan centre, an oxygen generation plant and a TB diagnostic testing centre at the hospital. Subsequently, the Minister laid the foundation stone for several development works to be undertaken in the Vemulawada Municipality with TUFIDC funds of Rs 20 crore on the premises of the Municipal Office.

ZP Chairperson Aruna, MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, MLC Kura Raghotham Reddy, DRO in-charge T. Srinivasa Rao, RDO V. Leela, District Medical Officer Suman Mohan Rao, Municipal Chairpersons Jindam Kala, Ramatirthapu Madhavi and others were present.