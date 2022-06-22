KTR launches Vem Technologies defence company at NIMZ

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday launched of defence company Vem Technologies in Zaheerabad's National Investment Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Addresing the media, he stated that Telangana will play a crucial role in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

Discussing on Vem Technologies's investment, KTR stated that the company is often mentioned as one of the top five defence companies in India and again been referred to as India's Lockheed Martin (well-known American defence company).

He further added that Vem's investment across 511 acres of land would provide direct employment to about 2000 people and further aid in the employment of 4000 people indirectly.

"Vem's investment in Zaheerabad will ensure significant growth for India's defence sector. The company will work on building and researching on anti-tank guided missiles, small arms, sniper rifles, unmanned aerial systems, aerostructures for fighter air crafts, underwater weapons systems and other defence system related equipment," added the IT Minister.

He also added that aside from the company itself, small and medium scale suppliers associated with Vem could potentially move to Zaheerabad.

Speaking on the job opportunities, the Minister requested Venkata Raju, the owner of Vem Technologies to ensure that for semi-skilled and unskilled jobs, youngsters from Zaheerabad be employed. "Employing locals will help any company in bonding with the ecosystem," he said.

Upon Raju's insistence, KTR directed Principal secretary of Industries and Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan to aid in setting up a skill centre for youth which would be funded by the State and VEM equally.

KTR informed the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's vision of Haritha Telangana and stated that the State government has planted around two hundred and forty crore saplings and increased the State's green cover by 7.7%.

"Industry cannot be at the cost of environment," he said, emphasising that any investment in the State would not come in the way of a green Telangana.

Slamming the Central government, KTR recalled how the State had requested the then Union Minister for Defence for aid in the construction of a defence industrial production corridor from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

"The Centre despite our appeals decided to build the corridor in Bundelkhand instead. It is time the Centre realise that they have to invest in areas where the infrastructure and geography is conducive for commerce and growth. Investing in UP solely because elections were underway is a political move and against India's interests," stated KTR.