KTR lays foundation for another elevated corridor in Hyderabad

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday laid foundation stone for elevated corridor from Nalgonda crossroads to Owaisi junction.

The corridor will be constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 523 crore of which Rs 153 crore will be spent on Land acquisition. According to the GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, the four-lane bi-directional flyover will be completed in two years.

The 3.38 km elevated corridor which will be constructed from Nalgonda crossroads to Owaisijunction via Saidabad is said to ease the traffic congestion.

The construction of flyover will also reduce the travel time to Champapet and Chandrayangutta and also decrease the pressure on IS Sadan junction. Traffic congestion at Chanchalguda, Saidabad, Dhobi ghat junction will be also eased.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MP Asaduddin Owaisi were present in the ceremony.

