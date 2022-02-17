KTR lays foundation for Siddapur Reservoir

Nizamabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has said that Banswada constituency is witnessing the fastest and most comprehensive development with Rs 300 crore being spent on road development in this constituency alone., Minister KTR along with Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy laid the foundation stone for the proposed Siddapur Reservoir at a cost of Rs 120 crore in Varni mandal on Wednesday. He later attended a public meeting.

The event was attended by Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, TSTRC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhanreddy, MP BB Patil, MLAs Hanmantu Shinde, J Surender, Shakeel Amer Nizamabad district TRS president and Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy, MLC VG GOUD, NDCCB chairman Pocharm Bhaskarreddy, Nizamabad Kamareddy collectors Narayanareddy Jetesh V Patil. Minister Rama Rao said that Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was constantly working hard for the development of Banswada.

He said the BSc Nursing College was sanctioned to Banswada. KTR said that Srinivas Reddy had already built and distributed tens of thousands of double bedroom houses to the poor in his constituency, more than Gajwel.

The Speaker had sent proposals for the construction of another 4,000 new houses. He also announced that another Rs 25 crore would be sanctioned for the development of Banuswada town. He said the Mata Shishu Hospital was built at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

R&B Legislative Affairs and Irrigation Minister Prashant Reddy said Rs 46 crore would be sanctioned for the construction of irrigation canals from the Siddapur Reservoir and added that the Siddapur Reservoir would provide irrigation and "aayakatu" stabilization to 12,000 acres.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivasareddy said that in the last seven years, KTR used all its power to set up 17,000 multinational companies in Hyderabad. As a result, 20 lakh youth got employment, the Speaker said. He said that there was no shortage of drinking water and irrigation water in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts due to the development under the TRS regime. TSWCDC chairperson Akula Lalitha Raghavendra was also present on the occasion.