KTR mama, please bring Disneyland to Hyderabad

Can’t promise, beta (child), but will try my best

Hyderabad: The netizens are aww after the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao responded swiftly to a small girl’s request on X platform.

The Minister responded positively to a request made by a little girl to bring Disneyland to Hyderabad.



In a video on X, a user named Surendra Vinayakam’s daughter is seen pleading to Minister KTR to bring the famous amusement park to Hyderabad.

“My daughter’s request to KTR on Telangana elections,” Surendra Vinayakam wrote.

The girl affectionately refers to the minister as ‘KTR mama’ and asks, “Can you please bring Disneyland to Hyderabad?”

Responding to her request, the KTR stated, “Can’t promise, beta (child), but will try my best”.

This request of the girl on X platform garnered a lot of attention on social media. “Such a cute request,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “Would be really great if Disney Land comes to Hyderabad.

“There are 100s of acres for that. She asked to bring Disney land, Hyderabad have much land to bring Disney,” stated another user.

Disneyland is a world-renowned theme park with locations in California, Paris, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Sadly, there is currently no Disneyland in India.

