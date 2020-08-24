KTR meets aviation minister Hardeep Singh, urges revival of Warangal airport

KT Rama Rao on Monday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi on the balance money releases of Rs 2,537 crores to Telangana ULBs under Amrut, SBM and other schemes. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ministeron Monday met Union Civil Aviation Ministerin Delhi on the balance money releases of Rs 2,537 crores toULBs under Amrut, SBM and other schemes.

Speaking to media later, the minister said that they have had key discussions on the developments being made in the state including the new municipal act, implementation of Pattana Pragathi and other schemes.

Met Hon'ble Minister Sri @HardeepSPuri Ji & represented to him on balance money releases of ₹2,537 Crores to Telangana ULBs under Amrut, SBM & other schemes



Also requested for expeditious survey & revival of Warangal airport under Udaan scheme of regional connectivity pic.twitter.com/h8Q0IhSNAh — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 24, 2020

KTR said that he appealed to the union minister on the release of funds i.e, around Rs 217 crore under Swacch Bharat scheme, Rs 351 crore under Amrut scheme and Rs 783 crore under 15th finance commission grants to the Hyderabad and cities. Besides, the funds to be released to the state, the revival of Mamunuru airport in Warangal has also brought to the notice of the minister and also requested to include Warangal under Udan scheme for which he reacted positively, said the minister.

"Union Minister has agreed for the revival of Warangal airport and assured to send a team for the survey," KTR said. The minister said that a meeting was scheduled in the March on the survey over the proposed six airports in Telangana. The six airports proposed are at Warangal, Adilabad, Jakranpally (Nizamabad), Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Basanth Nagar (Ramagundam) and Devarkadra (Mahbubnagar).