KTR orders disposal of 2,015 pending applications under present LRS

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued orders allowing the officials to consider all the pending applications under the previous LRS scheme of 2015 to be taken up under the present LRS.



Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao gave directions to process the pending LRS applications of 2015 uder the present LRS as per rules.

The Minister said that there was no need to apply a fresh in such cases.

The officials brought to the notice of the Minister that a large number of applications have been still pending with various reasons including want of NOC for revenue/irrigation authorities with regard to title aspects, payment of balance LRS charges etc. The government permitted the GHMC, HMDA, KUDA, Commissioners of all urban local bodies to examine and dispose of the pending LRS applications as per new LRS 2020 rules. The officials have been asked to dispose of pending applications by December 31, 2020.