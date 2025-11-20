KTR pats 2 delivery boys who raised the bar against all odds!

Hyderabad: In an inspiring gesture that highlights the power of determination and opportunity, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Wednesday met two young men who rose from humble beginnings to become qualified lawyers.

Responding to a heartfelt request made on social media by Ambati Arjun Kumar, K T Rama Rao met Amrut, a former Domino’s delivery boy who recently achieved his long-cherished dream of entering the legal profession. Arjun’s emotional post, in which he described his friend’s journey and sought just “a few minutes” of K T Rama Rao’s time to make the moment unforgettable, quickly gained traction online.

Arjun wrote that his friend, a committed BRS karyakarta, wanted to meet K T Rama Rao and take a band from his hand as a symbolic blessing before beginning his career. K T Rama Rao replied warmly, expressing appreciation for the young man’s determination and promising to meet soon. K T Rama Rao not only met Amrut but also interacted with Uday, another youth who had been earning his livelihood as a cab driver before clearing his law exams. Both young lawyers expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet the BRS leader, who has often encouraged youth to pursue education despite financial and social challenges.

Sharing the photographs of the meeting, K T Rama Rao said he was inspired by the resilience shown by the two young men. “No matter what life throws at us, pursuit of our goals should be relentless,” K T Rama Rao wrote. “Amrut fought all the tough times in his life and is now set to pursue his dream as a lawyer. Uday, who drove a cab for a living, also chased his goal and became a lawyer. Their stories remind us of the importance of perseverance.”

The meeting has drawn widespread appreciation on social media, with many applauding both the youngsters for their hard work and K T Rama Rao for encouraging them at the start of their professional journey.