KTR poses question to Modi on promises

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no sincerity to achieve the goals he had set during the Independence Day celebrations.

Rama Rao took to twitter to question the Prime Minister on his promises. KTR said, "Addressing the public on August 15 from Red Fort, Modi talked about the new goals to be achieved by 2047. They are very good to hear, but Modi should realise that none of the promises made since coming to power have been fulfilled."

The TRS leader referred to various promises including doubling the income of the country's farmers by 2022, safe drinking water to every house, electricity and toilet by 2022, the promise made in 2018 is to transform our country's economy into five trillion dollars by 2022, the promise given in 2018 that every Indian would have their own house by 2022 and many more. He criticised the PM for not fulfilling any of these promises. "If you talk about new things without admitting your failure in achieving your goals, what is the credibility?" asked KTR.