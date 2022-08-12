KTR: 'Raksha Bandhan' symbol of brother's promise to always stand by his sibling

Hyderabad: Stating that 'Raksha Bandhan' was the symbol of a brother's promise to always stand by his sibling, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was providing confidence for a bright future to womenfolk as a big brother in the State.

To mark the Rakhi festival, KTR interacted with the beneficiaries of various government schemes from 33 districts in Zoom call here on Thursday. Rao said pensions have been increased tenfold during the tenure of the CM. Fourteen lakh single women and widows as well as four lakh women beedi workers were being given pension. He said they were to be given pensions of Rs 2,016 to another 10 lakh new people who are eligible from August 15.

Rao said the government believes that society's progress was possible only with welfare of women. He said Telangana was the only State which was implementing many development and welfare schemes for women in the country.

He said, "We are working for welfare of women who have been with us since the time of the movement, giving highest priority to health, education and social security of women. We are proud to say that we stand by every woman, from babies to elderly, and are partners in their development and welfare."

KTR said Telangana is the only government that arranged 300 ambulances especially for pregnant women as part of the 'Amma Odi scheme'. So far 10.85 lakh pregnant women across the State have benefited from the scheme.

So far 13.30 lakh infants have been given KCR kits worth Rs 2,000. In view of financial difficulties after childbirth, women were given Rs 13,000 for the birth of a girl child and Rs 12,000 for a boy. Deliveries have increased by 50 per cent in government hospitals with KCR kits. The Centre has appreciated that Telangana has set an example in reducing maternal mortality.

Rao said Telangana was the only State which was giving an additional incentive of Rs 3,000 to medical personnel who perform natural deliveries with the aim of reducing C-section. He mentioned schemes such as 'Kalyana Lakshmi', 'Arogya Lakshmi', enhancement of salaries of ASHA workers, 'Kanti Velugu', ending water woes of women through Mission Bhagiratha, interest-free loans to Self-Help Groups, V-Hub to encourage women entrepreneurs.

He called upon women to tie Rakhis to the CM's photo to mark 'Raksha Bandhan'.