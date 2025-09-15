KTR raps govt for cold-shouldering kin of SLBC tunnel collapse victims

Hyderabad: Targeting the government on Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse and failure of the government in coming to the rescue of the victim families, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the day BRS comes into power the government would provide justice to the families of six men.

The BRS Working President said that more than 200 days since the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel collapsed, killing 8 hapless workers due to the criminal negligence of the corrupt Revanth government. This inefficient Congress government couldn’t even retrieve the bodies of six victims, and hasn’t paid any compensation to the families, said Rama Rao.

The BRS leader further said that shockingly, the Union Government, which created ‘hungama’ by sending the National Dam Safety Authority team over minor issues in Kaleshwaram Project, didn’t send any team to probe the SLBC lapses nor a single question was raised by the BJP, he alleged. The BRS leader asked why was BJP ‘Bade Bhai’ always shielding Congress ‘Chote Bhai’ in Telangana? What kind of unholy nexus is this, he asked?. “Six people buried alive but no one in the government bothers! Let me promise you today, the day BRS comes back to power, we will ensure that all those six families get justice and those who buried those six men alive will pay for it. We will get answers for the SLBC tunnel collapse along with everything that has been destroyed by the Congress. This is BRS’s promise,” said KTR.