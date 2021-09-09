KTR requests Parliamentary standing committee for more IT projects in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday requested Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) to recommend the Union Government for more IT projects including the sanction of Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project to the Telangana State.

KTR attended a meeting conducted by the standing committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and explained the policies taken by Telangana Government to promote IT industry in the newly created State.

The use of drones in Haritha Haram, artificial intelligence, T Fibre project, T wallet, the establishment of T- Hub, Agri Hub, B- Hub, T –work were discussed in the meeting. Rao explained the initiatives taken by the government in the promotion of IT. KTR also told the committee members the TS- iPass was a game changer as the State was receiving huge investments in the industry and IT sectors.

The promotion of Digital economy and also the IT governance in Telangana also took centre stage in the meeting. The committee members were also explained about the use of IT in the functioning of the recently launched Dharani portal which provides land ownership related online services to the people.

The committee members commended the State government 's efforts to develop incubators in the innovation sector and T fibre projects. The members also applauded KTR for promoting Telangana as most sought after destination for IT investments in the country.