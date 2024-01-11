KTR reviews on Mahbubabad constituency, emphasises to strengthen the BRS in parliament elections

KTR emphasized the need to strengthen the party's presence in Mahbubabad Lok Sabha constituency and urged the leaders to actively engage with the public and understand their concerns.

Speaking at a preparatory meetings for Lok Sabha elections in Mahubababad parliament constituency, he discussed on various election activities were discussed, including door-to-door campaigns, public meetings, and rallies. Party leaders highlighted the need to effectively communicate the achievements and promises of the BRS party to the voters in Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency.





KTR also stressed the importance of unity among party members and the need to work together towards a common goal. He urged them to set aside personal differences and focus on the success of the party.

Furthermore, KTR sought the opinions of public representatives and party members on potential winning strategies for the Lok Sabha elections. He encouraged open discussions and brainstorming sessions to identify the key issues and concerns of the constituency.

On this occasion, KTR tooka dig at Congress party stating that they tried to create a negative image of BRS government during election by spreading misinformation and opined that the former government has worked tirelessly to uplift the people of Telangana.

"We have implemented various welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, and Rythu Bandhu, which have benefited millions of people. Our government has provided financial assistance for weddings, increased agricultural support, and ensured the well-being of our farmers. These initiatives have brought about a positive change in the lives of our citizens," KTR said.

He said KCR is the only CM who has given white ration cards to 6 lakh people and increased the salaries of employees in the by 73 percent and increased the pensions.