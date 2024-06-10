Mulugu: Party leaders, activists celebrate PM taking office

Mulugu: The BJP leaders and activists, under the leadership of Mulugu mandal president Gandham Kumar, here on Sunday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking office for the third time. They fired crackers and distributed sweets.

The party leadership said it was a proud day when Modi became PM; he would take up welfare scheme for all sections of people and provide good governance. The leaders said the party would be strengthened from village level and become an alternative and offer a stiff challenge to the ruling Congress in the ensuing local body elections.