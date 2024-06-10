The Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda And Mrunal Thakur Starrer Gets TV Premiere

Despite a mixed box office run, Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, ‘The Family Star,’ is getting a second chance to win hearts on the small screen. The family drama, directed by Parasuram, will premiere on Star Maa TV this Sunday, June 16th at 6 PM.



While the theatrical release in April garnered a lukewarm response, ‘The Family Star’ found a more receptive audience on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film trended at the top for two weeks, sparking renewed interest in the story.



This World Television Premiere offers viewers the opportunity to experience the film for themselves and see if it resonates with them better at home. The film's central theme of family ties and unexpected love might find a wider connection on television.



Though the theatrical run fell short of expectations, ‘The Family Star’ boasts a talented cast. Alongside Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur delivers a strong performance. Actors Jagapathi Babu, Vasuki, Abhirami, and Vennela Kishore round out the impressive ensemble.



This film marks the reunion of Deverakonda and director Parashuram, whose previous collaboration, ‘Geetha Govindam,’ was a runaway success. While ‘The Family Star’ couldn't recapture that magic, it's still worth a watch for fans of the lead actors and heartwarming family narratives.



Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, ‘The Family Star’ explores the life of Govardhan (Deverakonda), a young man fiercely devoted to his family. When Indu (Thakur) enters his life, their connection takes an unexpected turn. Will their love story find its happily ever after? Tune in to Star Maa TV this Sunday to find out!



Deverakonda is currently busy filming his next project, an action movie directed by Gautham Tinnanuri. With ‘The Family Star’ making its television debut, fans can enjoy Deverakonda's performance while eagerly awaiting his next action-packed adventure.

