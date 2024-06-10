  • Menu
KLN student bags 1,717 rank in JEE Adv

Miryalguda: In the IIT ADVANCED results released on Sunday, KLN student R Sravan Kumar secured the 1,717th rank and proved that KLN was the best...

Miryalguda: In the IIT ADVANCED results released on Sunday, KLN student R Sravan Kumar secured the 1,717th rank and proved that KLN was the best institution in Nalgonda district, said KLN College correspondent Kiran Kumar, directors Narender Reddy, PLN Reddy and Hanumanth Reddy.

They said that KLN College is the only institution in the district which has been achieving regularly national level ranks in exams like NEET, JEE and also in the Intermediate.

