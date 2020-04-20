KTR reviews welfare of labourers in State

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked officials to keep the labourers wherever they are working and take up health check ups in those areas.

The Minister along with Labour Minister CH Mallareddy reviewed the welfare of the construction labourers with the Labour and Industries department officials on Monday. He said that it was the responsibility of the industries apart from the government to take care of the construction labours.

He said that the workers were eager to go to their native places as there is no work. However, if they are allowed to come outside the intention of lockdown would be defeated. The government has been providing rice and Rs 500 even to the labourers who don't have ration cards, he said.

The Minister asked the officials of Industries department and Labour department to jointly inspect various factories and worker camps and check if the necessities and healthcare needs of the workers are taken care of. The Minister asked the officials to take up health check ups of these workers. He also asked the officials to provide helpline number 9492555379 to the workers. He wanted the industries to provide masks, sanitizers to workers.