KTR rips into Centre, says it lacks foresight

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday lashed out at the Centre stating that lack of foresight, inability to predict adversities, ill-conceived policy interventions, crony capitalism favouring a few big corporate houses was the hallmark of 'this NPA (non-performing alliance) government'.

The TRS leader took pot-shots at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman's reply on the discussion on the price rise in Parliament. Stating that it was disappointing to listen to what she had said, Rao said her statements were a crude joke on millions of Indians who are suffering daily due to mismanagement of economy by the NPA government.

"Her words about inflation and its impact on the common man are completely devoid of truth. The very fact she is claiming that the GST collection has increased indicates the indifference of Modi's regime towards people's suffering. The FM should know that no amount of spin and sophistry can cover up facts, said Rao, adding that the failed economic policies (such as demonetisation) of 'NPA government' have resulted in disastrous consequences for India.

He alleged that the lopsided economic policies of the 'NPA government' had resulted in unprecedented economic crisis since independence. The country is witnessing massive job losses and a systematic erosion of incomes and to add-Indian rupee was slumping to an all-time low against the US dollar, highest inflation rate in 30 years, highest unemployment rate in 45 years is again a result of all-round policy paralysis and India surpasses Nigeria in poverty numbers, he said.

Rao said continuous rise in prices of almost all essential commodities was hurting the common man. These are all tell-tale signs of the deep mess that the government has forced our economy into. From democracy and press freedom to income inequality and corruption, irrespective of the topic index, India is performing miserably on global developmental indices of all kinds.

The TRS leader said that the ruthlessness of this regime was proved by levying GST on essential commodities used by every citizen, such as milk, curd, and rice. Narendra Modi has the dubious distinction of being the first PM to have levied GST even on handloom. The Union government has not spared even the goods essential for kids, such as pencils and erasers. Children writing letters to the PM about the high cost of stationery shows the heartlessness of the regime. From hospital beds to health insurance to funeral services, the Modi's regime has not spared anything and anyone from GST, he pointed out.