KTR seeks SIT probe into missing file on six guarantees

BRS working president KTR on Tuesday demanded that the Government form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate a missing file pertaining to providing legal status to the six guarantees signed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the first cabinet meeting.

The BRS leader launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Telangana government over the Governor’s address in the Assembly, alleging that the administration had eroded the credibility and sanctity of the constitutional process by failing to honour its own promises. Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address, KTR said that a Governor’s address carries immense importance as it reflects the policy direction and commitments of the ruling government.

However, he alleged that the present government had reduced it to a mere formality devoid of accountability. Recalling the first Governor’s address of the Congress government, he noted it was publicly stated that the six guarantees would be given legal status and that the Chief Minister had even signed a file to that effect. KTR questioned what had happened to that file and demanded answers. “Where is the file signed by the CM? If such an important document has disappeared, a SIT must be constituted immediately to trace it,” he demanded.

He further argued that if a file signed by the Chief Minister himself had no value, the public could not trust the administration. He remarked that every declaration made by the leader today carries zero value, accusing the Congress of failing to deliver despite claims that guarantees would be implemented within 100 days.“The Congress said each family would benefit to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh. Even after over two years, can the government show a single family that has received such benefits?” he asked. He also alleged that false statements were being made in the House and urged the Speaker to ensure accountability, adding that the legislature must uphold truth. KTR alleged that the state administration had deteriorated over the past 28 months, accusing the government of mounting debts, financial mismanagement, and prioritising political propaganda over development.

He claimed that all that remains today are debts, dues, diversions, commissions, and bulldozer politics.He ridiculed the government for spending Telangana’s resources on political campaigns in other states while failing to secure funds from the Centre. “You go to Delhi not to secure funds but to offer them,” he said.

He pointed out that Telangana, once among the fastest-growing states, was now witnessing a slowdown in revenues, including GST and vehicle registrations, attributing this to negative policies.

He further alleged that industries and IT employment were declining, dismissing investment summit claims as propaganda. He stated that Telangana itself bears the traces of KCR, which cannot be removed. Apart from making women crorepatis, he insisted the government should provide Rs 2,500 to women as promised. Finally, he accused the government of neglecting farmers and failing to ensure campus safety, warning against arrogance in power.