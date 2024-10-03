KTR sends legal notice to Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday sent legal notices to Minister Konda Surekha on her comments that he had tapped the phones of actresses and he was the reason for the divorce between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha.

The BRS leader said that Konda Surekha had made offensive comments by taking the names of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya only to tarnish his image. Strongly condemning the comments of Konda Surekha, Rao said that she was taking his name for political purposes only. He said that it was unfortunate that a woman was using the name of another woman and to tarnish the image of the actors.

In legal notice, KTR said that he had nothing to do with the comments made by Konda Surekha on phone tapping and other matters. “As minister, Surekha has misused her position. Surekha's untruthful comments and malicious words without any evidence were widely published in the media and social media. Konda Surekha, who spoke crossly without showing any witnesses. She is a minister, and there is a possibility that common people may believe her comments as truth,” he added.

He recalled that he had sent a legal notice earlier when she made the same comments in April this year. The Election Commission of India had issued a strong warning to Konda Surekha for making such unwanted comments, but she continues to make such malicious comments. The notice said that Konda Surekha repeatedly tells the same lies to damage his personality. KTR demanded an immediate withdrawal of today's comments and apologise publicly for telling lies. If Konda Surekha does not apologise within 24 hours, he warned that he would file a defamation suit as per the law as well as criminal cases.