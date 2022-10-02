KTR shares candid time with street children, takes selfies

Sircilla: State IT and Municipal Minister K Taraka Rama Rao inaugurated Basti Dawakhana in Rajanna-Sircilla and interesting moments took place during his visit. A few children from the street approached him and requested the Minister for a selfie. Minister KTR accepted their request and took selfies with them.

An interesting moment took place while taking selfies with the students and minster KTR indulged in a funny conversation with a boy who appeared in grey hair. He asked him to take proper treatment in the hospital if not, no one will allow their girl to marry him in the future. Everyone at the place laughed after his statements and now the video is going viral on the internet.