KTR should wear saree and enjoy free bus ride: Revanth

Hyderabad: Continuing his tirade against BRS working president K T Rama Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a swipe for the second straight day that Rao should wear a saree and board the TSRTC bus for knowing how the present Congress government was implementing ‘Guarantees’. Addressing the public meetings in Nirmal and Alampur, which were attended by Rahul Gandhi, Revanth said that the former minister who is questioning the implementation of six guarantees should board the bus, and in case the conductor does not charge anything and issues a free ticket, it should mean that the present government is successfully implementing schemes.

Later, addressing the gathering at the corner meeting in Tukkuguda, Revanth said that former CM K Chandrashekar Rao looted the State in the name of Telangana Talli while the BJP was trying to get votes in the name of God.

He alleged that father (KCR) has come up with a thousand acres of farm house in Gajwel, while his son (KTR) has come up with his own farm house in Janwada near Moinabad at the cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

“While one has looted the State in the name of Telangana Talli, another in the name of Lord Ram helped Adani and Ambani loot the nation to the tune of lakhs of crores of rupees,” he alleged.