Tirupati: SIT team begins hunt for culprits

Tirupati/Palnadu : The 13-member SIT team that was formed by the Election Commission of India reached Tirupati on Saturday. The team led by Vineet Brijlal is probing into the violence that had erupted on May 13 evening at various parts of the state and is trying to find out who the culprits were.

The SIT team arrived at Padmavathi Mahila University and took up the probe. It first discussed about the incidents, the actions that were taken by the police to contain the violence, how large number of people and activists reached near the University where the EVMs were kept in strong rooms and the weapons that were used in the attack.



They also reportedly examined the FIRs filed by the police so far and the sections that were mentioned in the FIR. The possibility of adding some more sections in the FIRs is not ruled out.



It is being said that the SIT could arrest some, including political leaders if they find evidence against them. It may be mentioned here that TDP candidate for Assembly Pulivarthy Nani was attacked by mobs and suffered injuries. His family and TDP allege that there was an attempt to kill him. The SIT, it is said, will also look into the action taken by the police and if there were any lapses. Speculations are rife that action against some more police officials could be taken.

The SIT teams also visited the violence-hit areas of Palnadu and Narsaraopet. They are gathering information about the incidents that took place and who the perpetrators were. It is also looking into the complaints filed by TDP and YSRCP. Later they toured Tadipatri areas where stone pelting took place. They met police officials in the police station and held discussions with officials and examined the FIRs.

