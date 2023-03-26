KTR slams Centre over delay in Uppal and Amberpet flyover works

Hyderabad: The Telangana MA&UD Minister KTR on Sunday slammed the Union government for the delay in the completion of Uppal, Amberpet flyover works in the city.



KTR made the remarks as a response to a query from a Twitter user over the subject.

"@KTRBRS Sir when can we expect completion of uppal flyover. Works are going at slow pace. Lot of problem for daily commuters from narapally," Sandeep, the Twitter user asked the minister.

As a response, KTR said that the works of both the flyovers are 'unfortunately' being executed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

"Uppal and Amberpet flyovers are unfortunately being executed by National Highways. Both progressing at snails pace even though GHMC has completed the land acquisition as committed While we have completed 35 projects they are unable to complete even 2 !! That's the Difference between KCR Govt and Modi Govt," he tweeted.





Responding to one other tweet from a Krishna RK, who said that in Bengaluru, the projects under execution of the BJP led state government are ten times slower than projects under the NHAI, KTR asked, 'How is that possible? Double Engine, Double Speed No?"