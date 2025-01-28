KTR slams CM for changing deadlines on Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for changing his statements within no time on implementing Rythu Bharosa to the farmers by postponing the deadlines.

Referring to the promises of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to that of the character Kota Srinivasa Rao in the film ‘Aha na pellanta’, Rama Rao said, “The way Srinivasa Rao offers chicken curry by hanging chicken and makes others believe it is cooked chicken. Today Revanth Reddy is also doing the same. He gave 420 promises and vowed to implement all the schemes within 100 days of coming into power. It has been 14 months now but he is shamelessly speaking lies even now.”

The BRS leader alleged Revanth Reddy gave two statements in a span of 15 minutes on Rythu Bharosa. KTR said that Revanth announced Rythu Bharosa in the next morning and within few minutes he fixed another deadline of January 31 and all this is for election, said KTR. He also alleged that the Congressmen were the heirs of Goebbels. “Not one, not two, they gave 420 guarantees. They gave SC declaration, farmer declaration, BC declaration. They also gave student declarations. They felt that people did not believe and hence made affidavits with bond papers. They acted by swearing that they would implement six guarantees in 100 days and played dramas. They distributed guarantee cards. Like the heirs of Joseph Goebbels, they spread lies widely,” said KTR.

The BRS leader also took exception to Congress leaders sending eno packets to digest the news about the government getting investments of Rs 1.78 lakh crore from Davos. “We will be the happiest if the government gets this much investment. He made the Governor say that they got Rs 42,000 crore investments in 2024 and the same thing was mentioned in the budget presentation. The government could not get a single investment to the state,” said KTR.