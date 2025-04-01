KTR slams Revanth Reddy over Hyderabad University land clearance

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has strongly cricticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the government’s ongoing demolition drives, accusing it of displacing both people and animals under the guise of development and environmental protection.

Taking to social media, Rama Rao questioned whether Revanth Reddy was running a government or a demolition enterprise. He accused the administration of first targeting the homes of impoverished residents for the Musi Riverfront Development Project and then turning to tribal settlements in Lagacherla, dismissing them as barren land unworthy of preservation.

“Now, you have moved on to animal habitats at the University of Hyderabad, committing mass destruction in the name of development and government land,” he remarked.

The former minister did not hold back in his attack, likening Revanth Reddy to a real estate agent rather than an elected representative. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s true agenda was destruction and personal enrichment.

Expressing concerns over the timing of the land clearance at Hyderabad Central University, Rama Rao questioned why the bulldozers had operated non-stop over the weekend and even during the night.

“What are you trying to conceal? Why the urgency? Are you afraid of legal scrutiny?” he asked, hinting that the government was attempting to bypass judicial intervention.

His remarks have intensified the political discourse in Telangana, where the opposition has been increasingly vocal about the government’s approach to urban development and land policies.