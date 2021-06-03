KTR Son Himanshu Impresses Over Twitterite's Pencil Sketch Of KCR And His Wife

Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Shobha's pencil sketch, which went viral on social media within a short span of time. It also impressed their grandson, Minister KTR's son Himanshu. He expressed happiness over the pencil sketch and said the painting is awesome. Himanshu tweeted the photo on his Twitter page and specially thanked the artist.

This pencil sketch was done by an artist named Kalikota Venkatachari of the Karimnagar district. Kalikota Venkatachari first shared this art on his Twitter page. Later, a user named Yarroju Chandu retweeted it and tagged Minister KTR and his son Himanshu.



Telangana Chief Minister KCR and his wife Shobha are seen in all smiles in this pic.

Thank you so much for this, it's Magnificent!! https://t.co/IIfKyJBNiB — Himanshu Rao Kalvakuntla (@TheRealHimanshu) June 3, 2021

Himanshu shared the painting and wrote, "Thank you so much for this, it's Magnificent!!"