PM Modi Questions Congress' Alleged Deal With Ambani-Adani: Election Rally Remarks Spark Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised questions on Wednesday about whether the Congress had engaged in a deal with Amabani-Adani, in what seemed like a dig at the party, which had accused him of showing favoritism towards certain industrialists.

During an election rally in Telangana's Vemulawada, PM Modi remarked, "Since the announcement of elections, these individuals (referring to Congress) have refrained from criticizing Ambani-Adani. I ask from the land of Telangana, let the Shehzada (referring to Rahul Gandhi) declare, how much has been received from Ambani-Adani. Have truckloads of currency notes reached the Congress? What arrangement has been made that criticism of Ambani-Adani has suddenly ceased?"

"There is certainly something suspicious. For five years, (they) criticized Adani-Ambani, and now it has stopped abruptly. It implies that you have received some truckloads of stolen goods. You owe an explanation to the nation," the Prime Minister asserted.

In response, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at the PM, suggesting that "Modi ji's chair is shaking" and he has "begun to attack his own allies."

"Times are changing. Allies are no longer allies...! After the completion of three phases of elections, today the Prime Minister has started targeting his own allies. This indicates that Modi ji's position is becoming precarious. This is the real trend of the outcome," Kharge tweeted.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rebutted the PM's assertion, stating that her brother, Rahul Gandhi, addresses the issue of Adani-Ambani on a daily basis.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) presents the truth about them to the public. Every day, we inform you that they (BJP) are in cahoots with major industrialists. They waived off Rs 16 lakh crores of their cronies. In UP, farmers are taking their own lives, yet their debts were not forgiven...," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked.