EAC-PM Study Reveals Demographic Shifts: Hindu Population Declines In India, Minorities Thrive

Highlights

  • Discover insights from the recent study by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), unveiling demographic changes in India and neighboring countries.
  • Explore how the Hindu population declined in India while minority communities witnessed growth, reflecting broader global trends."

A recent study conducted by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has uncovered significant shifts in the demographic landscape of India and its neighboring countries. The study indicates that while the Hindu population in India experienced a notable decline of 7.8% between 1950 and 2015, several minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Buddhists, saw an increase in their respective shares. However, the populations of Jains and Parsis witnessed a decrease during this period.

In contrast to India, where the Hindu population declined, neighboring countries with majority Muslim populations, such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, experienced a rise in their demographic representation. Notably, Pakistan witnessed a 3.75% increase in the share of its majority religious denomination, despite the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

The study, released in May 2024, examined demographic trends in 167 countries worldwide. It highlights that India's demographic changes align with broader global patterns of declining majority populations. This trend is observed across various countries, including those in the OECD, where the proportion of majority religious denominations has decreased significantly.

Despite these shifts, the study emphasizes that it did not delve into the reasons behind these changes but focused on assessing the representation of minority populations in society. It suggests that India's policies and institutions have fostered a conducive environment for increasing diversity, leading to the growth of minority populations within the country.

