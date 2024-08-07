  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR sore over ill-treatment of BRS MLA from Alampur

KTR sore over ill-treatment of BRS MLA from Alampur
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed his displeasure over the government officials’ treatment against the party MLA Vijayudu during...

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed his displeasure over the government officials’ treatment against the party MLA Vijayudu during an official programme in Alampur on Tuesday. The BRS leader asked whether the representatives would be insulted every day in the People's Government.

He was furious over the inappropriate behaviour of the Gadwal District administration towards Alampur MLA Vijayudu. KTR wanted the chief secretary to answer why Congress leaders who were rejected by the people were being invited to official meetings and events. He questioned whether this government had changed the protocol procedures to insult the representatives elected by the people in Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X