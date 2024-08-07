KTR sore over ill-treatment of BRS MLA from Alampur

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed his displeasure over the government officials’ treatment against the party MLA Vijayudu during an official programme in Alampur on Tuesday. The BRS leader asked whether the representatives would be insulted every day in the People's Government.

He was furious over the inappropriate behaviour of the Gadwal District administration towards Alampur MLA Vijayudu. KTR wanted the chief secretary to answer why Congress leaders who were rejected by the people were being invited to official meetings and events. He questioned whether this government had changed the protocol procedures to insult the representatives elected by the people in Telangana.