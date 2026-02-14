KTR: Strong public dissatisfaction against Congress govt

Hyderabad: Stating that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) succeeded as main opposition, went aggressively and performed better with a victory in about 740 wards including winning 15 to 16 urban local bodies (ULBs) directly and leading in another 10-15 ULBs, the party’s working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the verdict in municipal elections reflected the growing confidence of people in BRS and signaled strong public dissatisfaction with the ruling Congress government.

Addressing a press conference after the results, Rama Rao said that despite intense pressure, alleged misuse of money power, administrative machinery, and intimidation tactics by the ruling party, BRS has secured significant victories and emerged as the principal political force in urban local bodies.

He thanked party cadres, supporters, and voters across Telangana for standing firmly with BRS.

KTR said, while local body elections traditionally favour the party in power, the Telangana electorate has delivered a different message. He recalled that in the recent Panchayat elections, nearly 40 per cent of Gram Panchayats and more than 4,000 Sarpanch positions were won by BRS-backed candidates, and now the municipal results further strengthened the party’s position.

Comparing the results with the 2020 municipal elections, KTR said that while TRS had then won 122 mayor and chairperson posts out of 130, the current results show BRS directly winning over 15 municipalities and emerging as the single largest party in around 10 to 15 additional municipalities where it holds decisive influence. Overall, he said, the party views the results across 117 municipalities as positive and politically significant.

KTR alleged that the elections witnessed large-scale misuse of power, including money distribution and administrative interference, but said voters bravely participated and rejected such tactics. He thanked citizens for voting without fear and reaffirmed that BRS would continue to protect democratic values. He also referred to post-election political developments, accusing Congress leaders of attempting to lure winning members and influence outcomes through pressure tactics. He asserted that BRS would continue to fight these efforts politically and legally.

KTR said the results clearly established BRS as the primary opposition and the only political force capable of effectively challenging both Congress in the state and BJP at the national level. He further stated that BRS would carry this momentum into future elections, including upcoming corporation and district-level polls.