KTR takes potshots at Cong govt for tamping down Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao has slammed the government for decreasing the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ benefit to just Rs 12,000 instead of Rs 15,000/acre promised in the election manifesto, terming it as a ‘blatant betrayal’ of farmers in the State.

He said this was nothing but an election stunt; the government would remove the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ in the future. Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, Rao said, “This is nothing short of daylight robbery. The Congress promised Rs 15,000 during the elections, but now farmers are being shortchanged. This is an unforgivable betrayal, and Telangana’s farmers will not tolerate it.”

KTR announced that protests would be held across Telangana in district, mandal, and constituency headquarters on Monday to demand justice for farmers. “We will continue to fight until the Congress delivers on its promise. Farmers must question Congress leaders wherever they go,” he said. Rao criticised the Congress for its lack of clarity on providing assistance to horticulture and other crop farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

He charged that the Congress has always been synonymous with deception. From Rahul Gandhi to Revanth Reddy, all they’ve done is make empty promises. Telangana’s farmers have learnt their lesson and will not trust them again. He questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence on the issue. “Rahul Gandhi once claimed that Congress would guarantee support to farmers. Where is he now? Why is he not visiting Telangana to explain this betrayal?” KTR urged the farming community to unite against Congress’ treachery and ensure their voices are heard.