India-US trade deal in final stages: Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal appeared on TV on Tuesday evening, purportedly to share some details and clear the air around the India-US trade deal but mainly heaped praises on the agreement.

And then he said the final bits are still being worked out. The deal will be formally inked thereafter. “Today, 140 crore Indians are celebrating a trade deal which is under final stages of detailing between the negotiating teams of both countries,” Goyal said, hailing the “friendship” between PM Modi and US President Trump.

“We will be shortly issuing a joint statement by both countries along with the details, which we will be shortly inking between the United States of America and India. And as soon as the final understanding of the deal is inked, and the joint statement is finalised, technical processes are completed, full details will be shared” he added.

“But I can assure every Indian that the details of this deal will make every Indian proud,” he further said. He did not share a timeline, but a government source said the joint statement is expected within this week.